MEC named 2016 Americas Media Agency Partner of the Year by Adobe

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - MEC has been named the 2016 Agency Partner of the Year, Americas, by Adobe, the leader in digital marketing and digital media solutions, during this year's Partner Day at Adobe Summit, The Digital Marketing Conference. The award was presented to MEC by Matt Thompson, executive vice president of world-wide field operations at Adobe and Jay Dettling, vice president of global partners at Adobe.

The accolade recognizes MEC's commitment to create data-driven and innovative brand communication, and celebrates the successful work the two companies delivered together in 2016.

"Data is at the heart of everything MEC does and with Adobe's powerful digital marketing tools, we have been able to create end-to-end solutions, from finding audiences to connecting them with the right content to enable a personalized brand experience," said Carl Fremont, Global Chief Digital Officer at MEC. "We are proud that our teams' hard work is being recognized by Adobe though this award."

"We are pleased to recognize MEC as the FY2016 Americas Media Agency Partner of the Year," said Jay Dettling, vice president of global partners, Adobe. "MEC has worked tirelessly to evolve its data and audience activation strategy with clients and we look forward to working with them on this even more in 2017."

About MEC

MEC is committed to growth. Growth for our people, our clients and our industry. MEC pushes the boundaries of what's possible in order to thrive in ~ Ad Ops ~ Analytics ~ Brand Partnerships ~ Content Marketing ~ Data ~ Insight ~ Integrated Planning ~ Mobile ~ Multi-cultural ~ Performance Marketing ~ Planning & Buying ~ Programmatic ~ Search ~ Social ~ Sport, Entertainment & Cause Marketing. Our 5,000 highly talented and motivated people work with category leading advertisers in 93 countries and we are a founding partner of GroupM. To find out more, visit us at www.mecglobal.com #dontjustlivethrive.