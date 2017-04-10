MEC Promotes Michele Pauchuk to CEO Canada

Announcement comes on the heels of Molson Coors business win

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - MEC has announced the promotion of Michele Pauchuk to Chief Executive Officer of MEC Canada, effective immediately. Michele, who has served as President of MEC Canada since 2011, will oversee the agency's strategic growth efforts with a focus on accelerating the expansion of its digital and data offering.

Commenting on the appointment, Marla Kaplowitz, MEC North America CEO said, "Michele has built a strong and connected community of leaders in Canada committed to delivering exceptional client service and creative excellence. This has been evidenced by numerous wins and retentions, most notably the defence of the Molson Coors business twice in three years, as well as the expansion of MEC's footprint in the market. Michele has also played a pivotal role in strengthening and integrating our digital and data talent for more agility in thinking and media-first solutions. I am proud of her accomplishments and look forward to her leading the next stage of MEC's development."

Michele added "I'm honoured to lead MEC Canada and continue the energy and award-winning culture we've built over the last few years. The talent and capabilities of our leadership team is unmatched. As we become even more focused on delivering communications through the lens of a brand's unique purchase journey, I truly believe we have the ability to elevate the impact of our client's marketing and media investments through the smart use of data and insights across all touchpoints."

MEC Canada has experienced year over year revenue growth with new client wins including L'Oréal Canada, Hotels.com, GoDaddy, Visit Orlando and Nespresso.

Michele is an advocate for advancements in media measurement and has been leading change in this area as Chairman of the Board for Canadian Media Directors' Council (CMDC). She also chairs and was closely involved with the launch of the Vividata Board and is an active member of Numeris Board involved in the VAM Steering Committee.

