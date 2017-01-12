Mecano Mobile R.L. expands plant and pursues growth objectives

The Government of Canada is granting financial assistance to this Amqui enterprise in Bas-St-Laurent

AMQUI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Businesses need adequate resources to create and market their innovative products. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadian enterprises that are investing in innovation. As a true economic driver, innovation is the key to success because it generates growth, which benefits businesses and communities.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, announced that $291,000 in financial assistance has been granted to Mécano Mobile R.L. to increase productivity, expand, and support growth.

Created in 1995 by Renaud Lavoie, Mécano Mobile R.L. specializes in the design, manufacture, upgrade, repair and installation of hydraulic systems for various types of equipment. It also runs machining and welding operations. Its clientele works in a variety of industries, including forestry, transportation and construction.

The enterprise is located in Amqui in Bas-St-Laurent, and business growth is currently limited because of lack of space in the plant. The repayable contribution granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) will allow the business to expand its plant and acquire and install leading-edge equipment (gantries, electric cutter, scrap metal machine, etc.).

Quotes

"I am very pleased to see that CED is supporting Mécano Mobile R.L., a growing SME that is willing to invest in order to expand, which is a key to success. With this financial assistance, Mécano Mobile R.L. will increase its productivity and growth while creating broad opportunities that will benefit its clients and the population of Bas-St-Laurent."

- Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia

"By providing financial assistance for manufacturing innovation, the Government of Canada is helping enterprises invest in their future and expand. Key funding like that granted to Mécano Mobile R.L. helps grow the Canadian economy."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Related links

For more information on the QEDP: http://www.dec-ced.gc.ca/eng/agency/programs/qedp/index.html

Mécano Mobile R.L. website: http://www.mecanomobilerl.com/

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev