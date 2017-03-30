Mechdyne Acquires ABS Associates

Expanding Service Offerings to Include IT Support

MARSHALLTOWN, IA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Mechdyne announces the recent acquisition of ABS Associates, Inc., a long-standing IT managed services provider based in Schaumburg, Illinois. The acquisition will provide additional service and support capabilities for both Mechdyne and ABS clients.

ABS offers a full range of outsourced service desk (help desk), desktop, managed hosting, and network support and services in North America and 14 other countries. The company's mission is to make technology work for its clients, whether that means implementing an on-site or virtual service desk, hosting complex applications, or resolving problems with servers. The ABS Global Service Desk provides IT support, eliminates distractions, and allows firms around the world to concentrate on achieving strategic business objectives.

"Our clients continue to seek additional capabilities and assistance in both audiovisual support and the IT help desk space. We will now be able to provide high-performance AV/IT help desk support on a 24/7 basis, 365 days a year," said Chris Clover, Mechdyne CEO. "ABS' strength in IT services provides an expanded set of solutions to meet the needs of our clients' organizations -- from designing, implementing, and supporting audiovisual and IT solutions to high-end virtual reality and visualization."

Mechdyne and ABS worked together for several months to complete the acquisition and to ensure all criteria were met to make the transition beneficial for both organizations' clients.

"We're very pleased to bring ABS into the Mechdyne family of businesses," said Clover. "Their 35-year history of success in providing outstanding client satisfaction makes them a perfect fit as Mechdyne continues along its path of aggressive growth and ever-expanding offerings for our clients."

"The opportunity to provide additional services to Mechdyne's impressive list of Fortune 500 clients as well as our own is very motivating," said Robert Koch, ABS president. "We are excited to be joining the Mechdyne team and look forward to all of the opportunities this allows for our clients as well as ABS teammates."

ABS will remain in Schaumburg and will function as a business unit of Mechdyne.

About ABS Associates

Founded in 1982, ABS Associates is an award winning Global IT solutions provider of service desk, desktop, managed hosting and network support and services. The company delivers a 97%+ satisfaction rate and serves clients throughout North America and in 14 countries worldwide including Austria, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Spain, Czech Republic, and New Zealand. The mission of ABS is to make technology work for our clients, whether that means implementing an onsite or virtual service desk, hosting complex applications, or resolving problems with servers. The ABS Global Service Desk assumes the burden of IT support, eliminates distractions, and allows firms around the world to concentrate on achieving strategic business objectives. For more information, visit us at: www.abs-inc.com.

About Mechdyne

Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology. For more information, visit www.mechdyne.com.