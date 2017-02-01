Med Ad News Announces Call for Entries and "Indelible Ink" Creative Submissions for the 2017 Manny Awards, Honoring Healthcare Communications

LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Med Ad News, the leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication, introduces an exciting opportunity for agency creatives to celebrate their craft like never before at the 2017 Manny Awards, celebrating the best in pharma and healthcare advertising. The black-tie gala event will return to the breathtaking views of Pier Sixty in New York on April 20, 2017.

In addition to the twenty award categories offered as part of this year's program honoring client work, the Manny Awards recognizes the exceptional creative talent that leave their mark in the healthcare marketing space. The "Indelible Ink" theme of this year's Manny Awards invites agency creatives to create a unique piece of health-themed tattoo art that celebrates the iconic creative, brands and/or copy that captures the spirit of the Manny Awards and the healthcare marketing industry. Exactly how indelible? The winning design will not just hang on a wall; it will be permanently tattooed on the skin of a Manny Awards team member.

"The Manny Awards competition is pretty serious and involves a comprehensive submission process, so it's always our mission to inject a little fun into the program when appropriate," says Brand Director Dan Becker. "We've presented awards for the best finalist video over the years and it's really gotten the creative juices flowing for those spending time on the submission process. What better way to recognize the iconic creative, penetrating brands and timeless content than with the ultimate artistic approval?"

The Manny Awards have not shied away from change, recently introducing a new "MedAdvocate" jury process as a 2nd tier to the voting procedures that have led to this, the 28th Annual Manny Awards. The tier 1 process of inviting delegates across all eligible healthcare communications agencies to vote online across all category entries will remain a vital step in the process. This accounts for hundreds of eligible voters casting up to three votes per category. The resulting sample size provides a pool of highly qualified selections serving as finalists for each category. The 2017 Manny Awards will reflect a 2nd level of jury deliberations from our rotating "MedAdvocates" review of those finalists, resulting in this year's winning campaigns.

Final submissions continue to roll in and will be accepted through our February deadlines and beyond with approval of extensions, up until voting is launched in early March. Winners will ultimately be revealed at this year's Manny Awards and covered extensively in the 2017 Healthcare Communications Agency issue of Med Ad News, which continues to serve as the definitive healthcare marketers reference for identifying agency partners.

Med Ad News thanks our sponsors, including Fingerpaint, McCann Health, Calcium, Centron, Concentric Health Experience, Dudnyk, Guidemark Health, Intouch Solutions, Juice Pharma, Palio, TBWA\WorldHealth, and TheBloc.

About the Manny Awards

For more than 25 years, the Med Ad News Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to celebrate creative excellence in pharmaceutical and medical device advertising and to acknowledge those making significant contributions to healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers are anticipated to join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry's publication of record for more than 35 years, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers -- comprising corporate executives as well as marketing, sales, and product managers -- receive Med Ad News. Med Ad News is a publication of Outcomes LLC. For more info, visit www.medadnews.com

About Outcomes LLC

A marketing and media company built to quench the evolving consumption habits of B-to-B audiences, Outcomes LLC focuses on the needs of its customers to achieve both their short-term and long-term objectives, creating a healthy environment for individuals, organizations and the markets it serves, via industry respected media, leading events and content marketing services. For more info, visit www.outcomes-marketing.com.

