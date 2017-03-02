Nationally recognized population health pioneer and bundled payment expert leads push toward coordinated care under risk-bearing bundled arrangements

WAYNE, PA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Medecision, the leader in population health management solutions for risk-bearing entities, announced today the launch of Aerial™ Bundled Episode Manager. The application is designed to support Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) under bundled payment arrangements by helping them zero in on their riskiest patients and provide better quality, coordinated care for an entire bundled payment episode. Tamara Cull, DHA, MSW, LCSW, ACM, has joined the company to help stand up bundled payment programs within IDNs based on their unique bundled agreements and risk-bearing arrangements.

CMS has identified 48 conditions for bundling that together represent about 70 percent of spending on episodes of care. With the first performance period for expanded cardiac and joint bundles starting in July, care delivery organizations must work now to develop community partners to coordinate care, track and improve quality performance to ensure compliance success, and achieve higher rates of reimbursement.

Clinical and financial success under these models requires care redesign, organizing clinical efforts around the holistic patient inside and outside of the episode of care. This process looks different for every patient population and different bundled payment arrangements. Aerial Bundled Episode Manager supports care coordination around specific bundles, helping care navigators focus on risk identification, intervention and prevention.

To aid Medecision in this effort, Tamara Cull, DHA, MSW, LCSW, ACM, has joined the company as the vice president, market development. Cull served as the National Director of Population Health for Catholic Health Initiatives, responsible for value-based programs and operations, as well as population health account management. She has extensive experience pioneering care management systems in acute hospital settings. Cull holds a doctorate of health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina and a master's degree in social work.

"The bundled payment market is primed for growth as CMS continues to build and launch programs around mandatory bundled payment programs and other value-based arrangements," said Dr. Cull. "This represents a huge opportunity for providers to support quality improvement and optimized revenue. Medecision is committed to helping organizations develop population health programs to support unique bundled arrangements, improve patient care and optimize revenue."

Aerial Bundled Episode Manager, paired with Medecision's consulting services, meets IDNs where they are in their population health management journey, enabling them to target specific bundles and take on risk in a controlled, effective way. The application helps IDNs:

Strategically align organizational efforts around specific bundled payment opportunities

Easily implement flexible approaches to bundled arrangement requirements, designing workflows for care navigators to efficiently care for patients

Track and predict patients at risk of readmission and prioritize patients within the bundle for additional follow-up based on that risk

Prevent avoidable hospital admissions and readmissions by managing post-acute and care transitions within the 90-day episode

Leverage clinical and financial insights to inform future risk contracting and compliance efforts

Promote success within bundled models with consulting for program setup and ongoing support for program optimization

To learn more about how to achieve improved outcomes and lower cost through bundled payment arrangements, join our webinar, hosted by Cull, on Thursday, March 9 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. CT with Becker's Hospital Review.

For more information about Medecision, visit www.medecision.com.

About Medecision

Leading healthcare organizations depend on Medecision's team of experienced professionals and buy-only-what-you-need suite of Aerial™ applications to power their value-based care management strategies which allow sustainable and scalable risk management. Medecision focuses on delivering precise insights on population and individual risk for optimal, evidence-based interventions. www.medecision.com