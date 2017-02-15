Medgate Acquires Environmental Compliance Management Software Provider regAction

Deal accelerates Medgate's environmental market expansion and roadmap for next generation EHS solutions

TORONTO, ON and HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Medgate Inc., the global leader in enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) management solutions announced today its acquisition of regAction Inc., a privately held environmental compliance management SaaS provider.

Headquartered in Houston, regAction serves clients in heavy asset industries. regAction has deep expertise and an impressive roster of clients in chemicals, refining, public utilities, pipelines, terminal operations, exploration and production, oilfield services, and manufacturing.

Around the world, companies in these industries face a growing array of regulatory challenges, resulting in increased risks and compliance management costs. regAction pioneered the automation of environmental data and compliance management through its scalable, resilient SaaS and mobile solution.

This move is further evidence of Medgate's traction in transforming the EHS market. It comes on the heels of a significant strategic investment in Medgate last March led by Norwest Venture Partners. Medgate was targeted for this investment because of its top-tier client base, customer-centric culture, innovative enterprise-grade technology, and track record of profitable growth.

"We welcome each of regAction's clients and talented employees to the Medgate family," said Mark Wallace, Medgate's CEO. "regAction and Medgate share the belief that EHS enables organizations to create a competitive advantage, while supporting environmental responsibility, compliance, and sustainability. Together, we offer the most comprehensive enterprise-grade EHS solution. I'm proud to say that our team -- with deep expertise across all aspects of EHS -- is unrivalled."

"We are proud to join such a well-respected leader that is defining and delivering the next generation of EHS solutions," said Frank Ivoska, President and CEO, regAction. "Both Medgate and regAction have stellar reputations for innovation and, most importantly, for taking care of their customers. Our clients immediately recognized the benefits of joining forces with Medgate. They are excited to take advantage of Medgate's complementary Safety, Occupational Health, and Industrial Hygiene solutions."

According to independent research and consulting firm, Verdantix, Environmental Compliance Management software makes up more than half of the EHS software market.

"This deal with regAction is a clear step forward for Medgate, as they strive to become among the top providers of environmental compliance and information management software. Medgate is quickly moving to build on its leadership in IH/OH, and regAction's environmental compliance modules will be a good fit," stated Rodolphe D'Arjuzon, Managing Director, Verdantix. "I expect to see Medgate realise more deals to further accelerate its capabilities development. In this market environment where speed is of the essence the benefits of Norwest Venture Partners' investment last year are really coming through now."

About regAction

regAction is the original provider of EMIS SaaS and Enterprise Compliance Software. As an environmental, health and safety (EHS) software company, regAction is concerned with developing and maintaining long term relationships with their clients.

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHS risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, and safety is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHS risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.