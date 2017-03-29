Medgate Appoints Michael Couture as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Amdocs executive joins Medgate's management team to support accelerated growth, product diversification, and global expansion

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Medgate Inc., the global leader in enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) information and risk management solutions has appointed Michael Couture as Chief Marketing Officer. Couture's appointment demonstrates Medgate's continued investment in the leadership of the company as well as an increased focus on its rapid market expansion and growth.

Mr. Couture will be responsible for all marketing and communications functions at Medgate including brand, corporate communications, demand generation, product marketing, and channel programs. He brings more than 20 years of business-to-business marketing, sales, and general management experience to the team. He spent 12 years at telecom software market leader Amdocs, where he progressed to Division President as Head of Global Marketing and later successfully led a business unit with revenues exceeding $200 million. Mr. Couture began his software marketing career at Canadian start-up Solect Technology Group, which was acquired by Amdocs for over $1 billion in 2000.

"Medgate has had a strong and successful history of profitable growth. We are now ready to take our success into new product domains, geographies, channels, and industries. To do that, we need strong Marketing leadership," explained Medgate CEO Mark Wallace. "We're very happy to welcome Mike to Medgate. He will be an essential asset to the Marketing and Sales teams, as well as the company. His track-record speaks for itself, and we're all looking forward to the continued growth and evolution of the Medgate Marketing team."

"Medgate is demonstrating incredible momentum in the market. It's a very rare opportunity to be able to join a well-managed market leader like Medgate that is poised for accelerated growth," said Mr. Couture. "It's a really exciting time to be joining the team, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the push by Medgate to be recognized as the clear global leader in EHSQ software."

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHSQ risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, safety, and quality is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHSQ risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.