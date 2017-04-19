Medgate Continues Strong Business Momentum in Q1, Setting the Pace for Client Success

With the most satisfied client base, organic growth continues at over 30% while strategic acquisitions propel Medgate into the leading position with most comprehensive EHSQ platform

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Medgate Inc., the global leader in enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) risk management solutions has updated the market on its first quarter 2017 progress, showing a continued push to take the market by storm.

Medgate accelerated its mission to be the clear leader in EHSQ software solutions by executing on its strategy of combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive solution to help leading organizations make EHSQ a competitive advantage. This was complemented by strategic acquisitions of Environmental Management Information Management System specialist regAction and Quality Management System pioneer IQS.

Notable among the many wins in Q1 included a global Industrial Hygiene solution for a Fortune 100 chemical company spanning more than 40,000 employees, an EHS solution for a Fortune 500 Gas and Electric Utility, an Occupational Health solution for one of North America's leading health sciences research hospital groups, a comprehensive Safety solution for a top US University, and a multi-site Environmental solution to manage waste for one of the largest Energy companies in world. Medgate also continued to expand its business with its strong client base of over 800 leading companies with close to 50 business expansion wins in the Q1 across EHS&Q.

Critical to their success in expanding market share and growing relationships with customers is Medgate's track record of client success and satisfaction from deployment through new feature adoption and ongoing support. In Q1, Medgate's annual client retention rate was 97.5% (against a 2016 industry average of 91%1). The Support and Success Teams received outstanding customer satisfaction scores with 92% of customers rating their case resolution satisfaction at over 80% and giving a Net Promoter Score of +62 (Net Promoter Score is an index ranging from -100 to +100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products to others).

Sergio Andrade, CSP, CHMM, MsP, CRSO, Safety Manager at Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline said, "Every year there are a ton of new features that make the product better. The User Community and Support Team for the past four years have been fantastic. The team of professionals who participate on the implementation phase is deeply knowledgeable."

"The first quarter was pivotal in establishing Medgate as a clear market leader," said Medgate CEO Mark Wallace. "We executed on strategic acquisitions that enrich our offering and deepen our industry-leading depth of expertise. More importantly, we continued to deliver unmatched value to our new and existing clients. Their validation and trust is most gratifying because it means we are making a real difference in advancing important EHSQ programs globally."

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHSQ risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, safety, and quality is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHSQ risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.

1 Pacific Crest SaaS Survey (2015)