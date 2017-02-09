Medgate Enhances Environmental Compliance Management with RegScan

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Medgate, the global leader in enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) risk management solutions, is delighted to announce a partnership with RegScan to integrate regulatory content into the Medgate EHS platform via Medgate's Compliance Application.

The importance of proper Compliance Management has been well documented. The regulatory landscape is ever-changing, and companies need to not only keep up with these regulatory changes, but also manage related activities within their organization. RegScan One™ is a regulatory research and alert system that allows users to access global regulatory information on a single platform in multiple languages. The integration with Medgate's Environmental Suite provides companies with the ability to access their legal registers and audit protocols as well as manage their associated actions in a centralized system. Through the applicability feature, users can apply requirements down to the asset level and easily filter out requirements that do not apply. The solution can be set up to automatically monitor changes.

"We are excited for this opportunity to partner with Medgate," said Ned Ertel, President and CEO of RegScan. "The regulatory landscape continues to be ever-changing and being able to offer clients integrated solutions to manage their compliance is imperative."

Ian Cohen, Medgate's Environmental Product Manager stated, "Our collaboration with RegScan is another example of how we are leveraging partnerships to deliver a world class solution. It is important for our customers to efficiently and effectively manage all obligations in a comprehensive, centralized way to develop a best-in-class compliance program."

About RegScan

With a dedicated staff of experts in three U.S. states and Washington D.C., and an ever-growing network of in-country resources, RegScan can always be counted on as a trusted resource for up-to-date regulatory information from every corner of the globe. RegScan's unique online tools enable easy access to, and interpretations of, global environmental regulations and operational standards. Do your research and get your alerts through the RegScan One system, or have your content exported via web services to any online environmental management system.

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHS risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, and safety is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHS risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.