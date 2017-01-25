Medgate Launches Advanced Dashboard, Boosting Efficiency, Data Visualization and Adoption for EHS Professionals

Medgate's continual innovation in EHS software user experience drives adoption and enables clients to maximize the benefits of their EHS programs

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Research conducted by Verdantix(i) shows that user-friendliness is the number one requirement for software purchasers. In addition, Medgate's recent 2017 EHS Technology Trends Survey found that user experience was the trend with the greatest potential to impact EHS programs for the coming year. True user adoption, driven by an engaging user experience, is a crucial determining factor in realizing EHS program return on investment.

Medgate, the global leader in providing enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) management solutions continues to put customers at the forefront of its product development. Medgate is pleased to introduce its new Advanced Dashboard which provides leading-edge user experience for EHS professionals.

Most people define user-friendliness as minimal clicks and easy access to enter or retrieve data. Medgate's Advanced Dashboard is the latest enhancement in a series of new product features that enables users to find and action the information they need in a highly efficient way. These innovations have solidified Medgate as the market leader in user experience, with ongoing enhancements to product features and functionality, customer service and overall usability that is setting the standard in the EHS software market.

Advanced Dashboard provides a central homepage to manage EHS programs. An intuitive drag and drop interface allows users to create multiple views of any EHS program and ensures all relevant key performance indicators can be monitored by the appropriate stakeholders. This allows them to easily evaluate emerging trends via data visualization and reports, as well as quickly investigate issues with instant navigation to critical and relevant data.

With Advanced Dashboard, EHS professionals can easily stay on top of their workload with key reminders such as the automated To-Do list. If a task is interrupted, the user can pick up where they left off, with shortcuts to recently viewed items. By alleviating the burden of administrative tasks, these quick references save valuable time.

Key Benefits of Advanced Dashboards

Workflow Efficiencies -- Automated tasks as well as quick and easy access to data streamlines work processes and improves productivity.

Automated tasks as well as quick and easy access to data streamlines work processes and improves productivity. Visualization of KPIs -- Live reports provide stakeholders with critical data for analysis and proactive response.

The team of EHS professionals at Medgate has vast industry experience along with deep domain expertise. They understand the daily challenges of their clients, which is reflected in not only this latest product enhancement, but also across all Medgate services and solutions.

Medgate Director of Product, John Easton, CRSP, explains, "Our objective was to set the gold standard in EHS software user experience. That starts with listening to our clients. The result is simplified workflows and more direct access to the most important information all in one place. This saves our users valuable time and empowers them to execute their EHS program with greater effectiveness and efficiency. We are excited to provide yet another user experience innovation that allows Medgate customers to quickly interact with their data in better ways."

About Medgate (www.medgate.com)

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHS risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, and safety is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHS risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.

