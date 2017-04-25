Medgate Once Again Recognized with Award For Being a Great Place to Work

Rapidly growing EHSQ software leader receives prestigious award as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Medgate, the global leader in enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) information and risk management solutions, has been named one of Canada's top small and medium employers (SMEs) for the second year in a row. This recognition comes on the heels of Medgate's record breaking first quarter results, further solidifying their position as the market leader in EHSQ software solutions.

"The defining features of employers on this year's list is their flexibility to adapt quickly to changing conditions and the ease with which they can make improvements," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "Since the competition was founded, we've observed that the leading SMEs have steadily expanded their benefits and HR initiatives -- they offer job-seekers an attractive employment proposition combined with a dynamic and fun work environment."

Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers is now in it's fourth year, where employers are evaluated on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

"SMEs play an outsized role in Canada's economy," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp. "Small and medium-sized employers are responsible for a large majority of the jobs created in the past decade, so it's important that job-seekers be aware of the leading employers in this sector. Many of this year's winners show tremendous year-over-year employment growth, in some cases doubling or even tripling in size."

"The key to Medgate's success is based on our fantastic culture," said Mark Wallace, CEO at Medgate. "That culture is based on our core values of customer-centricity, integrity, diversity, community, quality, as well as strong mutual respect between employees and management. Medgate employees know that they're making the world a safer and healthier place, and that makes all the difference."

About Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers

Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers is an award that recognizes small and medium enterprises whose cultures are admired due several factors, including work atmosphere and social. Their editorial partner is The Globe and Mail, who feature the winners in a special magazine published nationally within The Globe and Mail.

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHSQ risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, safety, and quality is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHSQ risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada, and being awarded Best New Product of the Year by Environmental Protection.