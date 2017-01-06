Medgate's Environmental & Safety Suite Wins Best New Product of the Year

Environmental Protection's panel of esteemed judges(1) recognizes 'Management of Change' module for reducing the risk, time and costs associated with environmental and safety changes

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Medgate, the global leader in providing enterprise-grade, SaaS-based Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) risk management solutions has won Environmental Protection Magazine's 2016 New Product of the Year Award in the Software/SaaS category. The award was given for the introduction of Medgate's powerful yet intuitive Management of Change module.

Medgate's new Management of Change module allows users of its industry-leading platform to take control of their internal processes. By effectively managing change within their organization, Medgate clients can improve compliance by reducing and controlling the risk associated with change. The module aligns users with Process Safety Management regulations and other industry standards and is part of major investments that Medgate continues to make in its Environmental Management and Safety suites.

Medgate's nomination for this key award centered on Medgate's subject matter experts and how they applied their deep industry knowledge to create a simple and intuitive user experience linked to a powerful enterprise back end. This allows users to configure and trigger sophisticated business rules to manage change across their operations, no matter how complex.

Medgate's Environmental and Safety Software/SaaS solution was recognized because:

Users can define workflows and approval processes to manage every aspect of change for Environmental Management and Safety programs. It includes the five most commonly used workflows pre-configured out of the box: Equipment, Process, Chemical, Personnel and Procedure.

The solution merges a simple, intuitive drag and drop user experience alongside Medgate's powerful Business Rule engine.

It ensures all required changes are tracked and approved using the correct process, greatly reducing the risk, time and cost associated with change in the organization.

"We are proud of this recognition of our investment and innovation in Environmental and Safety solutions," said John Easton, Director of Product Management at Medgate, "It all starts with the deep industry expertise of the Medgate team. They have been in the shoes of our customers. This expertise, manifested in the power of our SaaS software platform, is unbeatable in the market."

"Our 2016 Awards attracted high-quality, innovative entries in every category, which is one more encouraging sign that the environmental marketplace is dynamic and growing," Environmental Protection's Editorial Director Jerry Laws said, "I congratulate Medgate and all of the entrants on their fine work and thank them for participating."

About Medgate

Medgate leverages its cutting-edge SaaS-based technology and broad EHS risk management solution to partner with organizations around the world to effect meaningful change in the way environmental, health, and safety is managed. Medgate stands by its customers as they attain performance goals, reduce EHS risks, enhance corporate productivity, and create a healthier workforce. The company has received many accolades for its strong employee culture and outstanding growth rate including recognition as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies; being shortlisted for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Private Business Growth Award; and being named by Aon Hewitt as one of the Best Employers in Canada.

About Environmental Protection Award

Environmental Protection, an 1105 Media Inc. publication based in Dallas that is part of the company's Infrastructure Solutions Group, announced the winners of its 2016 New Product of the Year Contest on Dec. 15. The website's annual contest attracted entries in seven categories, including environmental management, green technology, health and safety/cleanup, software/SaaS, soil and groundwater, wastewater, and water, with an independent panel of three highly qualified judges choosing the winners.

(1) Serving as judges in the contest were:

Timothy Alan Grobe, MS, CSP, CHMM, CET, ASCS, director, Safety and Health and Safety Engineer for Cross Environmental Services, Inc. (Crystal Springs, FL)

Angela Neville, JD, energy reporter for the Texas Lawyer newspaper (Dallas, TX) and law.com, and former editor of Environmental Protection magazine

Fred Elliott, a freelance author in Austin, Texas, who writes frequently for OH&S and other publications on safety, health, and environmental topics