Media Advisory - 150 years of history: one day at a time!

#OnThisDay, an initiative of Library and Archives Canada

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Did you know that the first Canadian citizen was Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King? That hockey legend Nels Stewart scored two goals in four seconds in an NHL game? That Anne C. Cools was the first Black person appointed to the Canadian Senate? Or that Gertrude Guerin was the first woman elected Chief of a First Nation in Canada?

As part of the Canada 150 celebrations, Library and Archives Canada (LAC)-the federal government's memory institution-in partnership with Canadian Heritage, is presenting historical vignettes for each of the 365 days of 2017, focusing on events that shaped Canada as we know it today.

These vignettes showcase the most important events in the short history of Canada, from coast to coast, and also serve as reminders of the unusual events, exploits, discoveries and personalities which have, in their own way, had an impact on the Canadian imagination. Each day's post is enriched with photos, film clips, songs and other records from LAC's collection.

A true trip back in time, the #OnThisDay vignettes offer a reliable source of original content that could be of interest to your readers and/or listeners.

