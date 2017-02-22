Media Advisory: 2017 BC Tourism Industry Awards

SOURCE: Destination British Columbia
February 22, 2017 15:00 ET
VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - On the heels of a record setting year, tourism businesses and organizations from around British Columbia will descend on Victoria this Thursday evening for the 2017 BC Tourism Industry Awards Gala, sponsored by Destination British Columbia.
The awards are part of the BC Tourism Industry Conference, taking place at the Victoria Conference Centre.
Please join us on Thursday, February 23 at the following time and location:
BC Tourism Industry Awards GalaTime: 7:30 pmLocation: Carson HallVenue: Victoria Conference CentreStreet address: 720 Douglas StreetCity: Victoria, BC V8W 3M7
Awards will be handed out in five (5) categories:
Please RSVP your attendance at Media.Relations@DestinationBC.ca and register for media accreditation.
For more information about the awards, please visit: http://www.bctourismconference.ca/awards
A news release listing all of the 2017 award winners and accompanying photos will be available the morning after the ceremony.
For more information, please contact:Media RelationsDestination BCEmail: Email contact
