Media Advisory: 2017 BC Tourism Industry Awards

VICTORIA, BC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - On the heels of a record setting year, tourism businesses and organizations from around British Columbia will descend on Victoria this Thursday evening for the 2017 BC Tourism Industry Awards Gala, sponsored by Destination British Columbia.

The awards are part of the BC Tourism Industry Conference, taking place at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Please join us on Thursday, February 23 at the following time and location:

BC Tourism Industry Awards Gala

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Carson Hall

Venue: Victoria Conference Centre

Street address: 720 Douglas Street

City: Victoria, BC V8W 3M7

Awards will be handed out in five (5) categories:

Employees First

Customer Service

Innovation

Remarkable Experience

Destination Marketing Organization Professional Excellence

Please RSVP your attendance at Media.Relations@DestinationBC.ca and register for media accreditation.

For more information about the awards, please visit: http://www.bctourismconference.ca/awards

A news release listing all of the 2017 award winners and accompanying photos will be available the morning after the ceremony.