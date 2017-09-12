Media Advisory/A New Food Bank Concept Is Launched in Quebec: Welcome Hall Mission Officially Inaugurates Marche Bon Accueil

September 12, 2017 09:58 ET
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - Media are invited to attend the official inauguration of Marché Bon Accueil. This new initiative from Welcome Hall Mission, the headquarters of the largest direct-to-public food aid program, is proud to offer a new grocery shopping experience to its clients. The market is offering fresh and nonperishable foods and will redefine the concept of the traditional food banks.
Each week, more than 2,263 people from all over Montreal can eat healthy food provided by Marché Bon Accueil. In total, it is nearly one million kilograms of food that is distributed annually.
Sophie Allard, APRAH!COM514-499-3030, ext. 771514-808-9474sa@ahcom.caKathryn StephensDirector of Development and Public Relations514-523-5288, ext. 303514-220-6071kstephens@missionba.com
