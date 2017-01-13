Media Advisory: A New Home for Dinosaurs! Minister Hehr to Announce Support for the Royal Tyrrell Museum

DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), will make an announcement about the Royal Tyrrell Museum on Friday. Minister Hehr will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Saturday, January 14, 2017 TIME: 1:00 p.m. PLACE: Royal Tyrrell Museum 1500 North Dinosaur Trail Midland Provincial Park Drumheller, Alberta

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.