January 13, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory: A New Home for Dinosaurs! Minister Hehr to Announce Support for the Royal Tyrrell Museum

DRUMHELLER, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), will make an announcement about the Royal Tyrrell Museum on Friday. Minister Hehr will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Saturday, January 14, 2017
TIME:
1:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Royal Tyrrell Museum
1500 North Dinosaur Trail
Midland Provincial Park
Drumheller, Alberta

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

