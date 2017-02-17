News Room
February 17, 2017 11:30 ET

Media Advisory: AER to hold technical briefing on pipeline performance

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a technical briefing to learn about the Alberta Energy Regulator's new approach to reporting on industry performance, which will include pipeline performance results from 2015 and 2016. Representatives from the AER will be available for comment.

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Location: AER Govier Hall
3rd floor, Calgary Head Office
250-5th Street SW
Calgary, Alberta

A live webcast will be available for media who are unable to attend. To participate in the webcast, please email media@aer.ca, before 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21. AER will provide login information for the webcast upon registration.

