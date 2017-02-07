News Room
The Economic Club of Canada

February 07, 2017 07:00 ET

Media Advisory: Airbnb's head of Global Policy & Public Affairs to Address EC

Building up neighbourhood economies: the future of home sharing in Ontario

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Join the Economic Club of Canada for an exclusive address by Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs, and former White House advisor to President Bill Clinton. Lehane will share new insights on the significant economic benefits of home sharing in Toronto and Ontario. He will discuss Airbnb's commitment to working with government to develop fair, easy-to-follow policies that support home sharing.

WHO: Chris Lehane – Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs
WHAT: Keynote address to the Economic Club of Canada
WHEN: Wednesday, February 8th, 2017
11:30am Registration begins
12:00pm Opening remarks begin
12:10pm Keynote address (media opportunity to follow)
1:30pm Event concludes
WHERE: The National Club
303 Bay St., Toronto, ON M5H 2R1

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

Contact Information

  • To confirm attendance or for more information about
    the event, please contact: The Economic Club of Canada
    Claudia Nagorski
    647.669.2651
    nagorski@economicclub.ca

