Media Advisory: Airbnb's head of Global Policy & Public Affairs to Address EC

February 07, 2017 07:00 ET
Building up neighbourhood economies: the future of home sharing in Ontario
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Join the Economic Club of Canada for an exclusive address by Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs, and former White House advisor to President Bill Clinton. Lehane will share new insights on the significant economic benefits of home sharing in Toronto and Ontario. He will discuss Airbnb's commitment to working with government to develop fair, easy-to-follow policies that support home sharing.
The Economic Club of Canada:
Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.
To confirm attendance or for more information aboutthe event, please contact: The Economic Club of CanadaClaudia Nagorski647.669.2651nagorski@economicclub.ca
