Media Advisory: Airbnb's head of Global Policy & Public Affairs to Address EC

Building up neighbourhood economies: the future of home sharing in Ontario

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Join the Economic Club of Canada for an exclusive address by Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs, and former White House advisor to President Bill Clinton. Lehane will share new insights on the significant economic benefits of home sharing in Toronto and Ontario. He will discuss Airbnb's commitment to working with government to develop fair, easy-to-follow policies that support home sharing.

WHO: Chris Lehane – Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs WHAT: Keynote address to the Economic Club of Canada WHEN: Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 11:30am Registration begins 12:00pm Opening remarks begin 12:10pm Keynote address (media opportunity to follow) 1:30pm Event concludes WHERE: The National Club 303 Bay St., Toronto, ON M5H 2R1

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.