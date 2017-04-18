MEDIA ADVISORY: Alberta Researchers Focused on Turning Homelessness Research Into Action

Calgary Homeless Foundation hosts two-day Research Symposium aimed at highlighting ways we can transform research and data into action and change

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - On April 19th and 20th, 2017 Calgary Homeless Foundation will be hosting the 4th Biennial Homelessness Research Symposium at Fort Calgary. The event will bring together researchers, service providers, government officials, and our community to discover ways to improve homelessness research and transform it into action.

WHO: April 19

Diana Krecsy, President and CEO, Calgary Homeless Foundation

Nick Falvo Ph.D., Director of Research and Data, Calgary Homeless Foundation

Kahente Horn-Miller, M.A., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Carleton University (Keynote Speaker) April 20

Kent Hehr, MP and Veterans Affairs Minister, Government of Canada (Keynote Speaker)

Ellie Hall, Calgary Legal Guidance

WHAT: Every two years, the Calgary Homeless Foundation organizes a community research symposium to share knowledge, showcase local research, and connect members within the homeless-serving sector. As data quality improves, communities around the province continue to explore new ways to research and enhance our community, while also gaining new insights into programmatic and individual outcomes. Join us as we showcase recent local research and translate it into improved practice, identify gaps in knowledge, and discuss possible directions for future research. Come network with colleagues, peers and sector professionals for future research collaborations as we share the methods, findings, and practical implications of our collective work. Come discover how we are all transforming Research to Action.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 7:30 am - 4:00 pm And Thursday, April 20th, 2017 7:30 am - 3:00 pm WHERE: Fort Calgary 750 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 5E1

Agenda

Wednesday April 19, 2017

7:30am Registration and Breakfast 8:15 Welcome. Diana Krecsy, President and CEO, Calgary Homeless Foundation 8:25 Indigenous Blessing. Adrian Wolfleg, Blackfoot Elder 8:35 Keynote by Dr. Kahente Horn-Miller, School of Indigenous and Canadian Studies, Carleton University 9:20 Presentation 1: Brining an Indigenous Lens to Research: Authenticity and Application to Community. Cynthia Bird, C. Bird & Associates; Kathy Christiansen, Alpha House Society; Brad Fisher, Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary 9:45 Presentation 2: Indigenous Research Methodology. Bonnie Healy, The Alberta First Nations Information Governance Centre 10:10 Question period led by Diana Krecsy. With: Kahente Horn-Miller, Cynthia Bird, & Bonnie Healy 10:30 Drumming. Chantal Chagnon 10:45 Break 11:00 Presentation 3: Poverty and Homelessness in Alberta's 7 Cities. Dr. Ron Kneebone, University of Calgary School of Public Policy; Margarita Wilkins, University of Calgary School of Public Policy 11:30 Presentation 4: Adaptive Case Management: Exploring an Innovative Client-Centered Approach to Homeless Supports. Kevin McNichol, Calgary Homeless Foundation; Melissa Innes, MPI Associates 12:00pm Lunch 1:00 Presentation 5: Understanding Intergenerational Dependency: Examining the Intersecting Issues of Homeless Women and Children with Complex Needs. Kaylee Ramage, Xiao Yang Fang, and Dr. Katrina Milaney, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine 1:30 Presentation 6: "Nothing about us, without us": Engaging Community Members with Lived Experience of Homelessness to Co-Produce Research. Chelsea Burnham, HIV Community Link, AAWEAR; Dr. Lara Nixon, University of Calgary Department of Family Medicine; Meagan Bristowe, Dr. Stacy Lockerbie, Nicole Williams, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine; Dr. Ginetta Salvalaggio, Research Director, Inner City Health and Wellness Program, Royal Alexandra Hospital 2:00 Presentation 7: Homeless Charter of Rights Training Module. Darren Mycroft and Nigel Kirk, Client Action Committee; Madison Smith, Calgary Homeless Foundation 2:30 Coffee Break 2:45 Presentation 8: The Role of a Guaranteed Income on Homelessness. Dr. Dan Dutton, University of Calgary School of Public Policy 3:15 Presentation 9: Cost effectiveness of Supportive Housing Programs. Dr. Ali Jadidzadeh, Jedd Matechuk, and Dr. Nick Falvo, Calgary Homeless Foundation; Dr. Dan Dutton, University of Calgary School of Public Policy 3:45 Closing Remarks

Thursday April 20, 2017

7:30am Registration and Continental Breakfast 8:30 Welcome 8:45 Keynote by Kent Hehr MP and Veteran Affairs Minister 9:00 Panel Discussion on Social Assistance. Andrew Joo, Drop-in Centre; Simon Lai, Woods Homes; Ellie Hall, Calgary Legal Guidance 9:55 Coffee Break 10:15 Presentation 1: Connect 2 Care Team: Improving Transitions of Care for Complex Individuals Living in Poverty. Dr. Kerry McBrien, University of Calgary O'Brien Institute for Public Health; Eimear Ryan, Dr. Van Nguyen, Elaine Wilson, CUPS; Dr. Gabriel Fabreau and Dr. Eddy Lang, University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine; Adam Melnyk, Alpha House Society 10:45 Presentation 2: Death and dignity have no address: Mobile palliative care for the structurally vulnerable in Calgary. Dr. Simon Colgan, University of Calgary O'Brien Institute for Public Health; Dr. Sonya Jakubec, Mount Royal University School of Nursing and Midwifery; Rachael Edwards, CAMPP and Street CCRED 11:15 GIMME 5 presentations 11:45 Poster Session and Networking Lunch 1:00 pm Presentation 3: Traumatic Stress and Organizational Dynamics among Homeless Sector Workers. Dr. Annette Lane, Faculty of Health Disciplines Athabasca University; Dr. Jeannette Waegemakers Schiff, University of Calgary Faculty of Social Work 1:30 Peter Coyle Place: A case study of an innovative harm reduction approach to housing formerly homeless older adults. Dr. Lara Nixon, University of Calgary Department of Family Medicine; Dr. Victoria Burns, University of Calgary Faculty of Social Work; Dr. Neil Drummond, University of Alberta School of Public Health 2:00 Coffee Break 2:15 Recovery Centre Task Force. Darryn Werth, CUPS; Abe Brown, Inn From the Cold 2:45 Closing Remarks

