MEDIA ADVISORY: Alberta Researchers Focused on Turning Homelessness Research Into Action

April 18, 2017 18:15 ET
Calgary Homeless Foundation hosts two-day Research Symposium aimed at highlighting ways we can transform research and data into action and change
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - On April 19th and 20th, 2017 Calgary Homeless Foundation will be hosting the 4th Biennial Homelessness Research Symposium at Fort Calgary. The event will bring together researchers, service providers, government officials, and our community to discover ways to improve homelessness research and transform it into action.
Agenda
Wednesday April 19, 2017
Thursday April 20, 2017
Media are invited to attend both days all day. There will be interview and photo opportunities after the keynote speeches on both days. April 19 from 8:35am-9:00am and April 20th from 8:45am-9am.
About CHF
The Calgary Homeless Foundation is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work; Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary.
CHF is gaining an international reputation as a leading contributor to applied homelessness research, while also establishing itself as a partner on some of the world's most important research on homelessness. Making evidence-based decisions and planning based on research is a key tenet of CHF's role as System Planner for Calgary's Homeless-Serving System of Care. A key ingredient to this approach has been the Homelessness Management Information System (HMIS) which we are constantly looking to expand and enhance. For more information, visit www.calgaryhomeless.com.
