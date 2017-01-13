Media Advisory: Announcement concerning municipal infrastructure in the City of Asbestos Industrial Park

ASBESTOS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference at which the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will announce a project for consolidation of municipal infrastructure in the City of Asbestos industrial park.

Date: Monday, January 16, 2017 Time: 9:30 a.m. Location: Canards du Lac Brome (Lobby) 500 Boulevard Industriel Asbestos, Quebec J1T 0A2

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev