Media Advisory: Announcement concerning the Municipality of Morin Heights

January 23, 2017 13:21 ET
MORIN HEIGHTS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference at which Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement concerning a new community centre for Morin Heights.
