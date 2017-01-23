Media Advisory: Announcement concerning the Municipality of Morin Heights

MORIN HEIGHTS, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference at which Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement concerning a new community centre for Morin Heights.

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Time: 2:00 p.m. Location: Chalet Bellevue 27 Bellevue Street Morin Heights, Quebec J0R 1H0

