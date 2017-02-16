Media Advisory: Announcement of major donation to support Canadian Museum of Nature's research

Thursday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Media are invited to a special announcement revealing details of the Canadian Museum of Nature's largest-ever philanthropic gift. The multimillion dollar investment by the donors will support the museum's biodiversity research and its efforts to preserve, document and understand the many species that populate Canada and other parts of the world.

WHAT: Announcement of major philanthropic gift to the Canadian Museum of Nature. Meet the donors and learn about new research opportunities that the funds will support. See displays of the museum's collections linked to species discovery and species at risk.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remarks, including overview of initiatives supported by the gift, followed by opportunities for interviews and photos.

WHO: Meg Beckel, President and CEO, Canadian Museum of Nature

Dr. Mark Graham, VP, Research and Collections, Canadian Museum of Nature

Dr. Bob Anderson, Director of the museum's Centre for Species Discovery

Donors of the transformational gift.

Museum scientists and curators.

WHERE: Rotunda, 1st floor, Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St, Ottawa (at Metcalfe)

RSVP: media@mus-nature.ca or 613-566-4781

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences. The museum provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a 14.6 million specimen collection, education programs, signature and travelling exhibitions, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca. The museum's areas of scientific leadership, based at its Natural Heritage Campus in Gatineau, Quebec, include species discovery, and Arctic knowledge and exploration.