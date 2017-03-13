Media Advisory: Announcement regarding the Centre communautaire La Halte des Montagnes

March 13, 2017 12:20 ET
SAINT-JEAN-DE-CHERBOURG, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding the Centre communautaire La Halte des Montagnes.
Stay connected
Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev
Media RelationsCanada Economic Development for Quebec Regions514-283-8818dec.media.ced@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds