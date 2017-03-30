Media Advisory: Announcement regarding the Centre du Tricentenaire de Champlain and the Centre de loisirs de Saint-Adelphe

March 30, 2017 14:00 ET
CHAMPLAIN, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain and Minister of International Trade, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding the Centre du Tricentenaire de Champlain and the Centre de loisirs de Saint-Adelphe.
