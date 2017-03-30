Media Advisory: Announcement regarding the Centre national en electrochimie et en technologies environnementales

SHAWINIGAN, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain and Minister of International Trade, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding the Centre national en électrochimie et en technologies environnementales.

Date: Friday, March 31, 2017 Time: 10:30 a.m. Location: Collège Shawinigan Door 8 (main entrance) Room 1183 2263 Du Collège Avenue Shawinigan, Quebec G9N 6V8

