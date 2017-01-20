News Room
January 20, 2017 11:00 ET

Media Advisory: Announcement regarding La Macaza community hall

LA MACAZA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding the community hall improvement project.

Date: Monday, January 23, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: City Hall
53 Des Pionniers Street
La Macaza, Quebec J0T 1R0

