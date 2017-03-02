Media Advisory: Announcement regarding Labelle community centre

March 02, 2017 11:00 ET
LABELLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding improvements to Labelle's community centre.
Stay connected
Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev
Media RelationsCanada Economic Development for Quebec Regions514-283-8818dec.media.ced@canada.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds