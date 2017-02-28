Media Advisory: Announcement Regarding the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

KLEINBURG, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Deb Schulte, Member of Parliament (King-Vaughan), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Wednesday about the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 TIME: 1:00 p.m. PLACE: The McMichael Canadian Art Collection 10365 Islington Avenue Kleinburg, Ontario

