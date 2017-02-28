News Room
February 28, 2017 12:14 ET

Media Advisory: Announcement Regarding the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

KLEINBURG, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Deb Schulte, Member of Parliament (King-Vaughan), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will make an announcement on Wednesday about the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
TIME:
1:00 p.m.
PLACE:
The McMichael Canadian Art Collection
10365 Islington Avenue
Kleinburg, Ontario

Contact Information

  • Pierre-Olivier Herbert
    Press Secretary
    Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
    819-997-7788

    Media Relations
    Canadian Heritage
    819-994-9101
    1-866-569-6155
    pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

