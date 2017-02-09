Media Advisory: Announcement regarding two projects in Lac-au-Saumon

LAC-AU-SAUMON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will make an announcement regarding the improvement of community infrastructure for two projects in Lac-au-Saumon.

Date: Friday, February 10, 2017 Heure: 1:00 p.m. Location: Saint-Edmond Church 42 de l'Eglise Street Lac-au-Saumon, Quebec G0J 1M0

