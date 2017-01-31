Media Advisory: APF Canada Launches McArthur Fellowship with Inaugural Fellow, CNN Host Fareed Zakaria

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), in partnership with the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, is pleased to host a lecture by Inaugural Fellow Dr. Fareed Zakaria on February 1, 2017, at an event to mark the launch of APF Canada's John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellowship.

Noted journalist, author, and influential foreign policy advisor, Dr. Zakaria is the host of CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS, contributing editor at The Atlantic, and a columnist at the Washington Post.

In a lecture entitled "Canada's Role in a Post-Trump World," Dr. Zakaria will present his observations on the impact of the recent U.S. presidential election on Canada and the global order, the continued rising economic and geopolitical importance of Asia, and the prospect of a sea change in international trade practices and policies. His lecture is open to registered media.

APF Canada established the John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellowship in 2015 to honour Dr. McArthur, an outstanding Canadian, world-renowned business educator and Chair of the APF Canada Board for almost a decade. A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, Dr. McArthur was Dean of Harvard Business School from 1980 through 1995, Senior Advisor to the President of the World Bank (1995-2005), and a founding board member of the Canada Development Investment Corporation.

"As an influential author, journalist and commentator with a global vision and reach, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fareed Zakaria to Toronto as our inaugural McArthur Fellow," said Carol Lee, Co-Chair of the John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellowship Honorary Advisory Committee. "The Fellowship was created to honour an extraordinary educator and advocate for a more engaged and inclusive world. With his insightful and rigorous approach to international relations, Dr. Zakaria sets a high bar for future McArthur Fellows."

"The dramatic political and economic transformation underway in Asia, along with the isolationist anti-trade rhetoric sweeping the U.S., has clearly demonstrated the need for Canada to strategically deepen and diversify its existing partnerships in the Asia Pacific," said APF Canada President and CEO, Stewart Beck. "Enhancing Canada-Asia engagement is something John McArthur championed as a global business educator and chair of our Foundation, and it's something we continue to support through our activities and events. I'll be excited to hear our inaugural McArthur Fellow Fareed Zakaria and his take on an effective Canada-Asia engagement strategy in the context of recent world events."

Members of the media are invited to attend Dr. Fareed Zakaria's lecture. Please note audio and video recording is prohibited.

Event details are as follows: Date: February 1, 2017 Time: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM ET Location: Desautels Hall (Second Floor, South Building), Rotman School of Management, U of Toronto,

105 St. George Street, Toronto

