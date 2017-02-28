Media Advisory: Art of Working While Black Exhibit -- March 1 in Halifax

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Join us on Wednesday, March 1, for an art exhibit featuring six local Black Nova Scotian artists, in celebration of African Liberation Month. We will journey through these experiences through narrative performances of the local theater group iMOVe and be reminded of the resilience through instrumentalists and vocal performers.

What: The Art of Working While Black: An Art Exhibit of the Black Experience

Who: Featuring the work of six local Black Nova Scotian artists including Bria Miller, Jade Peek, Kim Cain, Manani Folami Jones, Marven Nelligan, and Tonya "Sam'gwan" Paris.

When: Wednesday, March 1 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Bus Stop Theatre Co-op, 2203 Gottingen Street, Halifax

CUPE Nova Scotia is proud to present this special event in collaboration with Working While Black in Nova Scotia.

Working While Black in Nova Scotia is a joint project of community groups Ujamaa, Solidarity Halifax and Kwacha House Cafe. The project aims to publish anonymous stories of anti-black racism in the workplace in Nova Scotia. Publishing these stories allows workers in the Black community to know that they are not alone in their experience of racism. You can find us on our website, share your story or learn more at workingwhileblackns.com.