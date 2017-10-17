Media Advisory: As Bill 33 nears Second Reading milestone, Peterborough residents mobilize to make sure elderly residents in long-term care will benefit from "Time to Care"

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Bill 33, the Time to Care Act, would give Ontario residents in long-term care a minimum of four hours' hands-on care each day.

In advance of the Bill's Second Reading on November 2, Peterborough's citizens have been invited to attend a community town hall to learn how they can help ensure the Bill's passage into law, which would establish in law a personal care standard for residents of Ontario's nursing homes.

"At the moment, Ontario residents in long-term care receive less direct, hands-on care from nursing and support staff than in virtually any other province," said Candace Rennick, a former long-term care worker and Secretary-Treasurer of CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) Ontario; the union organized Tuesday evening's event. "The Time to Care Act is our chance to change that. And I know that Peterborough's citizens will do everything they can to help to make this long-cherished dream a reality."

Who: Members and supporters of the Time to Care Bill, which mandates a legal minimum of four hours of care each day for long-term care residents. What: Time to Care community town hall: information session about ways to support the Time to Care Bill as it reaches Second Reading in the Ontario legislature on November 2 When: Tuesday, October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. Where: Holiday Inn hotel, 150 George Street, Peterborough Ontario

For more information, visit www.timetocareontario.ca.