News Room
BCLC

BCLC

February 21, 2017 16:00 ET

Media Advisory: BCLC & MGM Resorts International to Announce Landmark Responsible Gaming Agreement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - BCLC and MGM Resorts International invite media to attend a significant announcement during the New Horizons in Responsible Gambling Conference.

Join representatives from BCLC, MGM, and esteemed members of the national and international responsible and problem gambling community to learn more.

What: BCLC and MGM Resorts International make landmark announcement
Who: Jim Lightbody, President and CEO, BCLC
Alan Feldman, Executive Vice President, MGM Resorts International
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Please arrive 15 minutes in advance in order to secure media pass and access to ballroom.
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West - Level 3, Ballroom 301
1055 Canada Place
Vancouver, B.C.

Alternately, the announcement can be viewed on our livestream feed on the New Horizons website.

NOTE: Announcement is part of the conference's 1 p.m. plenary session on Leadership Perspectives on Responsible Gambling with BCLC and MGM Executive. Representatives from both organizations will be available for interviews immediately following the session.

BCLC is a provincial Crown Corporation that offers socially responsible gaming entertainment while generating income that benefits all British Columbians.

Contact Information

News Room
 