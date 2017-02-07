MEDIA ADVISORY: BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2017 Results

February 07, 2017 15:28 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2017 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:45 a.m. EST.
Investor Community Conference Call
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.bmo.com/investorrelations.
Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until midnight EDT, May 23, 2017, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.
The webcast will be available at www.bmo.com/investorrelations until Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
For News Media Enquiries:Ralph Marranca, Toronto(416) 867-3996ralph.marranca@bmo.comFrederic Tremblay, Montreal(514) 877-1873frederic1.tremblay@bmo.comFor Investor Relations Enquiries:Jill Homenuk, Toronto(416) 867-4770jill.homenuk@bmo.comChristine Viau, Toronto(416) 867-6956christine.viau@bmo.comInternet: www.bmo.comTwitter: @BMOmedia
http://www.bmo.com