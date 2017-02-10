Media Advisory: Bombardier to report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on February 16, 2017

February 10, 2017 10:15 ET
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Thursday, February 16, 2017, and will hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). A press release including the financial results will be issued prior to the call.
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter and full year during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address: www.bombardier.com.
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.
Simon LetendreSenior Advisor, Public AffairsBombardier Inc.+514 861 9481Patrick GhocheVice President, Investor RelationsBombardier Inc.+514 861 5727
See all RSS Newsfeeds