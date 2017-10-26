News Room
Bombardier Inc.
TSX : BBD.A
TSX : BBD.B
OTCQX : BDRBF

Bombardier Inc.

October 26, 2017 10:30 ET

Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 2, 2017

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2017
TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:

www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514 394 9320 or
1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
In French: 514 394 9316 or
(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Contact Information

  • Simon Letendre
    Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
    Bombardier Inc.
    +514 861 9481

    Jennifer McCaughey
    Director, Investor Relations
    Bombardier Inc.
    +514 861 9481

