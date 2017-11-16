News Room
November 16, 2017 16:21 ET

Media Advisory: Bombardier to hold a press briefing

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will hold a press briefing on the acceleration of Global 7000 aircraft interior completion operations and the inauguration of the Bombardier Centre of Excellence.

On this occasion, Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier Inc., will be accompanied by Dominique Anglade, Deputy Premier, Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation and Minister responsible for Digital Strategy.

DATE: Friday, November 17, 2017
TIME: 10 AM EDT
LOCATION: Centre of Excellence
2345 des Sources Boulevard
Pointe-Claire, Québec
H9P 2Z2

