October 16, 2017 19:13 ET

Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold a Press Conference and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) and Airbus announced today that they are partnering on the C Series aircraft program. Bombardier will hold a press conference intended for media at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) followed by a live webcast/conference call intended for investors and analysts at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.; Romain Trapp, President Canada & Chief Operating Officer North America, Airbus Helicopters; Dominique Anglade, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation and Minister responsible for Digital Strategy; and Dave Chartrand, Québec coordinator of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will make a brief allocution and answer questions from the media.

DATE: Monday, October 16, 2017
TIME: 7:15 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)
LOCATION: Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
900 Rene Levesque Blvd. W
Montreal, Quebec, H3B 4A5
Room Saint-Paul

Stakeholders wishing to watch the press conference live can do so at the following address:

http://webcast.servicewebdiffusion.com/confrence-de-presse-bombardier

Conference Call

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will review the details of the transaction and its benefits for Bombardier, its customers and its shareholders. The presentation will be followed by a short question period.

DATE: Monday, October 16, 2017
TIME: 8:15 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)
DURATION: 30 minutes

The live webcast and a detailed presentation will be available at the following address: www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial to one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: Local: 514 392 1587
Toll-free North America: 1 800 898 3989
International:
https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8008983989
Passcode: 9384604#
In French: Local: 514 392 9079 or
(with translation) Toll Free North America: 1 877 395 0279
https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P8R8773950279
Passcode: 7741341#

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Contact Information

  • Simon Letendre
    Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
    Bombardier Inc.
    +514 861 9481

    Patrick Ghoche
    Vice President, Investor Relations
    Bombardier Inc.
    +514 861 5727

