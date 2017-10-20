News Room
Bombardier Inc.
TSX : BBD.A
TSX : BBD.B
OTCQX : BDRBF

Bombardier Inc.

October 20, 2017 10:51 ET

Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 20, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) announced today that Québec Premier Philippe Couillard, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, Airbus' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Enders and Bombardier's President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare will be visiting Bombardier's Mirabel facility and meeting with employees on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET).

Dignitaries will address employees and discuss the new C Series partnership between Airbus and Bombardier.

DATE: Friday, October 20, 2017
TIME: 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET)
LOCATION: 13100 Henri-Fabre
Mirabel, Québec
Canada J7N 3C6

Media representatives should be on site by 1:45 p.m. at the latest in order to attend the event.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

Contact Information

  • Simon Letendre
    Senior Advisor,
    Media Relations and Public Affairs
    Bombardier Inc.
    +514 861 9481

    Nathalie Siphengphet
    Senior Advisor
    Media Relations and Public Affairs
    Bombardier Commercial Aircraft
    +438 995 4189

