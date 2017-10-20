Media Advisory: Bombardier to host dignitaries in Mirabel for meeting with employees

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 20, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) announced today that Québec Premier Philippe Couillard, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, Airbus' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Thomas Enders and Bombardier's President and Chief Executive Officer, Alain Bellemare will be visiting Bombardier's Mirabel facility and meeting with employees on Friday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET).

Dignitaries will address employees and discuss the new C Series partnership between Airbus and Bombardier.

DATE: Friday, October 20, 2017 TIME: 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET) LOCATION: 13100 Henri-Fabre

Mirabel, Québec

Canada J7N 3C6

Media representatives should be on site by 1:45 p.m. at the latest in order to attend the event.

