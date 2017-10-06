Media Advisory: Breaking the Silence on Child Abuse

SOURCE: Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - The City of Toronto is helping to Break the Silence on child abuse and neglect by proclaiming October as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Ten Toronto agencies will come together to unveil the official proclamation and mark this significant milestone.
A former youth-in-care will also share his story about abuse and neglect to help demonstrate the importance of breaking the silence.
Guests include:
DATE: Wednesday, October 11, 2017
TIME: 9 - 10 a.m.
LOCATION:Native Child and Family Services of Toronto 30 College Street Toronto, ON M5G 1K2
CONTACT:Gehna Singh Catholic Children's Aid Society of Torontog.singh@torontoccas.org (647) 289-8760
Toronto Child Abuse Prevention Month Committee
