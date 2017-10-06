Media Advisory: Breaking the Silence on Child Abuse

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - The City of Toronto is helping to Break the Silence on child abuse and neglect by proclaiming October as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Ten Toronto agencies will come together to unveil the official proclamation and mark this significant milestone.

A former youth-in-care will also share his story about abuse and neglect to help demonstrate the importance of breaking the silence.

Guests include:

The Honourable Michael Coteau, Minister of Children and Youth Services;

Kristyn Wong-Tam, City Councillor for Ward 27;

The Honourable Peter MacKay; and

Representatives from Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Hospital for Sick Children, Jewish Family and Child, Native Child and Family Services of Toronto, Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board and Toronto Police Service.

DATE:

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

TIME:

9 - 10 a.m.

LOCATION:

Native Child and Family Services of Toronto

30 College Street

Toronto, ON M5G 1K2

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/6/11G146303/Images/CAPM2017-Partner-Logos-0b2089a0335c979c9ba6ebca2722e1d3.jpg