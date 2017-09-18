Media Advisory: BRP to Conduct Analyst Briefing in Dallas

VALCOURT, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) will host a conference call from its semi-annual dealer meeting in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. (ET). José Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, Sébastien Martel, chief financial officer, Sandy Scullion, senior vice-president and general manager, Global Retail and Services and Josée Perreault, senior vice-president, Spyder, will discuss BRP's new 2018 Can-Am and Sea-Doo line-ups and address questions from analysts in the room.

Interested participants may access the conference call on a listen-only basis.

DATE AND TIME Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 a.m. ET AUDIO 866 528-2256 (North America)

216 706-7052 (International)

Access Code : 1115402

SLIDE PRESENTATION Available online here by 6 a.m. on September 21

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPnews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.