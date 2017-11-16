Media Advisory: BRP to Present its Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018

VALCOURT, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) will hold its third-quarter FY2018 financial results conference call on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. (ET). José Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sébastien Martel, chief financial officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts.

The press release will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Friday December 1 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET).

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

