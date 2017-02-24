Media Advisory - Building Better Long-Term Care: Priorities to keep Ontario from failing its seniors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Join the Economic Club of Canada for an exclusive address by Candace Chartier, CEO of the Ontario Long Term Care Association. Chartier will speak about the challenges Ontario's long- term care sector is facing.

WHO: Candace Chartier - CEO, Ontario Long Term Care Association WHAT: Candace Chartier will speak on her Association's cost-efficient plan to build the sector up so that seniors today and tomorrow have dependable access to high quality care, close to home. WHEN: Monday, February 27th, 2017 11:30am Registration begins 12:00pm Opening remarks begin 12:05pm Keynote address 1:30pm Event concludes WHERE: Hilton Toronto 145 Richmond Street West, Toronto

The Economic Club of Canada:

Each year, more than 100 key policy makers and business leaders seek out the Economic Club of Canada's platform to deliver major keynote addresses. Audience members are drawn from the most senior levels of Canadian business, health care and government. Membership is open to all who share a passion for discourse around the most important issues of today.

Ontario Long Term Care Association:

The Ontario Long Term Care Association is the largest association of long-term care providers in Ontario and the only association that represents the full mix of long-term care operators - private, not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal. The Association represents nearly 70% of Ontario's 630 long-term care homes, located in communities across the province. Our members provide care and accommodation services to more than 70,000 residents annually.