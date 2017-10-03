MEDIA ADVISORY: C3's Smart Mobility Summit Parks in San Francisco on October 26

Participating companies include AAA, Autotech Ventures, Gig, Hyundai Ventures, INRIX, Kelley Blue Book, PSA Groupe and Ushr; event to feature fast-pitch competition, highlighting the most innovative transportation startups

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - The C3 Group will continue to drive the conversation on the evolution of transportation and mobility at its fourth annual Smart Mobility Summit, taking place in San Francisco on October 26.

Transportation technology is exploding. Fostering relationships, collaboration and innovation is essential to a healthy, thriving smart mobility ecosystem. The event brings together thought leaders from the automotive, technology, VC, government and academic communities for an interactive dialogue on the state of mobility -- with a special emphasis on the impact technology is having on urban transportation -- in an intimate, fun and uniquely informal setting.

For the first time the C3 Group is partnering with the French Tech Hub to host a fast-pitch competition, featuring the most innovative transportation startups from France and the Bay Area.

The Smart Mobility Summit will also feature innovative connected car technology demonstrations and interactive panel discussions. Participating companies in the Smart Mobility Summit will include AAA, Autotech Ventures, Gig, Hyundai Ventures, Kelley Blue Book, INRIX, PSA Groupe and Ushr, among others. Thought leaders from automotive, technology, policy and research will discuss a variety of topics in interactive panel sessions, including:

Putting the Pieces of Smart Mobility Together

Help Wanted - Mobility Needs Talent to Move Forward

Robot Car Wars - Which Tech Will Win the Self-Driving Car Race?

EVENT SUMMARY

WHAT: Smart Mobility Summit

DATE: Thursday, October 26, 2017

TIME: Registration opens at 1 p.m. PT with panels and networking from 1:50 - 6:45 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Dogpatch Studios, 991 Tennessee Street, San Francisco, CA, 94107

REGISTRATION: Take advantage of a discounted rate of $600 through October 14, before price goes up to $899. To register visit: https://whova.com/portal/registration/cgsms_201710/. Members of the media may register free of charge

About the C3 Group:

The C3 Group is dedicated to making transportation safer, more accessible and more enjoyable with the least possible impact on our environment. C3 events provide unparalleled access to the right people with original content that goes beyond current thinking in an environment where lasting relationships result in powerful insights and opportunities. The C3 Group believes the promise of smart mobility will become reality when innovators and thought leaders share fresh ideas, working together toward a common vision. The C3 Group was cofounded by Doug Newcomb, a renowned automotive industry thought leader and his team, with more than 90 years' combined experience in media, marketing and technology. For more information on the C3 Group please visit www.cthreegroup.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Members of the press are invited to attend a preview of event highlights and demos from 1-1:30 p.m. PT, including interviews with Doug Newcomb and sponsor companies. Members of the press can register for free. Contact dgillick@breakawaycom.com for registration code and to schedule any meetings during the preview.