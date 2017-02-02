Media Advisory: Cafeteria workers stage second strike this week for living wages at Toronto university campuses

Cafeteria workers - many of whom make barely above minimum wage - hold job action at York University, speak out against second-class treatment

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - Cafeteria workers working for Aramark at York University will stage a one-day strike today, Thursday, February 2nd, as they escalate their fight for a living wage. These workers, members of UNITE HERE Local 75, have been bargaining a new collective agreement for several months.

As the provincial government considers a number of measures to address so-called precarious work – low-wage jobs with little job security – members of the York University community are calling on the school to make a commitment to good jobs, so no worker on campus makes below a living wage.

The one-day strike at York comes just two days after Aramark cafeteria workers at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus – also members of UNITE HERE Local 75 – held a similar action. An open-ended strike is looming at both schools.

The majority of the Aramark workers at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus earn only $11.50 an hour, and York University it's not much better, and the majority make $12.21 an hour.