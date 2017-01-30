News Room
UNITE HERE Local 75

UNITE HERE Local 75

January 30, 2017 14:06 ET

Media Advisory: Cafeteria workers strike for living wages at Toronto university campuses

Cafeteria workers - many of whom make barely above minimum wage - hold job action, speak out against second-class treatment

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - Cafeteria workers working for Aramark at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (UTSC) will stage a one-day strike tomorrow, Tuesday, January 31st, as they escalate their fight for a living wage. These workers, members of UNITE HERE Local 75, have been bargaining a new collective agreement for several months.

As the provincial government considers a number of measures to address so-called precarious work - low-wage jobs with little job security - members of the UTSC are calling on the school to make a commitment to good jobs, so no worker on campus makes below a living wage.

Following the one-day strike at UTSC, cafeteria workers working for Aramark at York University plan a one-day strike this Thursday, February 2nd. An open-ended strike is looming at both schools.

What: Joined by student supporters and other allies, cafeteria workers at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus will stage a one-day strike on Tuesday, January 31st. These workers are demanding a living wage
When: All day on Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Where: University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, Military Trail just south-east of Ellesmere Road

Contact Information

News Room
 