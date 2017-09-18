Media Advisory: Campaign to Keep Guelph Services Public to attend special council meeting

GUELPH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 241, allies and supporters of public services, will be gathering in front of City Hall today to hand out information from the 'Keep Guelph Services Public' campaign in advance of a special city council meeting. The meeting is part of an ongoing service review of Guelph's solid waste collection, sorting and processing services. Councillors will be presented with an interim report on the review. Supporters of keeping solid waste services publicly owned and delivered will attend the special meeting.

WHO: Members of CUPE Local 241, allies, supporters of public services WHEN: Public gathering and information picket at 5:00 p.m., City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. WHERE: Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street WHY: Solid Waste Resources Service Review presentation