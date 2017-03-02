Media Advisory: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions - Cancellation

March 02, 2017 11:56 ET
RIVIÈRE-AU-RENARD, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Please take note that, due to circumstances beyond her control, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, MP for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, has to cancel her presence at the news conference scheduled to take place today, March 2, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Centre Elias-Dufresne in Rivière-au-Renard.
