Media Advisory: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

April 20, 2017 16:02 ET
SAGUENAY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to the official opening of the La Lancée facility in Saguenay. This project serves to temporarily facilitate a return to studies for single parents who may be in financial difficulty, The event will take place in the presence of the Mr. Denis Lemieux, MP for Chicoutimi - Le Fjord and Mr. Serge Simard, member for Dubuc and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The event will unfold in the presence of Sylvie Gaudreault, Councillor of District 3 in the Town of Saguanay, along with local partners.
Catherine LegerPublic Affairs AdvisorCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation514 475-5165cleger@cmhc.caSylvain FournierCommunications and Media Relations AdvisorSociété d'habitation du Quebec418 643-4035, ext.: 1113sylvain.fournier@shq.gouv.qc.caMathieu FilionDirector of CommunicationsOffice of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.Minister of Families, Children and Social Development819 654-5546mathieu.filion@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caMarie-Eve PelletierPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Municipal Affairs andLand Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Ministerresponsible for the Montreal region418 643-2112
