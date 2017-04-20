Media Advisory: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to the official opening of the La Lancée facility in Saguenay. This project serves to temporarily facilitate a return to studies for single parents who may be in financial difficulty, The event will take place in the presence of the Mr. Denis Lemieux, MP for Chicoutimi - Le Fjord and Mr. Serge Simard, member for Dubuc and Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The event will unfold in the presence of Sylvie Gaudreault, Councillor of District 3 in the Town of Saguanay, along with local partners.

Date: April 21, 2017 Time: 11:30 a.m. Location: La Lancée 3970 Saint-Germain Saguenay, Québec G7W 2W4